don’t invite them to parties and don’t go to their homes – Time





Pier Luigi Lopalco wants to isolate the no-vax at Christmas. The full professor of hygiene at the University of Pisa was interviewed by Corriere della Sera and gave his recipe to avoid the spread of Covid during the upcoming Christmas holidays: “This is how I manage my life, I call it the green pass for children social circuits. If I invite from me, the unvaccinated do not enter. If I am the guest, I make sure that the guests have a green passport, otherwise I’m sorry, I’m not going. In so doing I have the presumption of applying pressure, of making the no vax feel out of place, their presence inconvenient. A bit like it happened with the introduction of the smoking ban. The advice to others is this, do not enter the homes of those who are not immunized ”.





The epidemiologist continues with the analysis of what we should expect in the future: “I am moderately optimistic. If we all behave well, vaccinating ourselves and respecting the use of the mask, there will be no closures. We remind you that the mask is essential, always. Just the surgical one in stores. If we walk outdoors, let’s wear it in case of crowded streets “.



