“Don’t Keep Money”: Warren Buffett’s Wartime Investing Advice

The American investor and businessman, Warren Buffet, warned that in times of war it is not advisable to accumulate money, buy gold or Bitcoin; Instead, he claimed that invest in companies It is the best way to build wealth over time.

This was revealed in an interview in CNBC in March 2014, when Russia entered Ukraine militarily and annexed the territory of Crimea.

Related news

At that time, the tycoon said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine at that time would not prompt him to sell any shares.

“If they tell me all of that is going to happen, I’ll keep buying stocks. You’re going to invest your money in something over time. The only thing you can be sure of is that if we get into a major war, the value of money will go down.” “, said. “If the stock is cheaper, you will be more likely to buy it,” he noted at the time according to Business Insider.

Getty Images

He added that he would not back down from his actions even if the conflict turned into another Cold War or World War III.

In this sense, he analyzed that this process occurred during “all wars”, so “the last thing” that should be done is to keep the money during a war.

Also CEO of Berkshire Hathawaymentioned that the US stock market rose during World War II, and has always been on the rise over time.

“American companies are going to be worth more money, dollars are going to be worth less, so that money is not going to buy as much,” he stressed.

Buffett stressed that “it is going to be much better to own productive assets in the next 50 years than pieces of paper, or bitcoins.”

With information from Week and Business Insider.