Don’t know what to play this Christmas? Here are some options with good wishes from the entire Powned editorial team

Best Warzone Player – The marked improvement of the competitive scene of Call of Duty: Warzone during this second year of playing life, he is now there for all to see. Over the course of 2021 we had a new highest paid player in the world, the introduction of Customs and even a little taste of LAN.

Although it is difficult to categorize and categorize the many talented players they operate on Warzone, we have however decided to draw up, based on the proceeds of this year and in general on the performance demonstrated in the events, a list of the 5 best competitive players in circulation at the end of 2021.

As usual, we invite you to first read the top 5 in its entirety, and then let us know your opinion on it. Without further ado, let’s go!

A combination of pure talent and gamesense to spare, Almond has had a truly magnificent year. Out of a total of 79 tournaments in which he qualified, this incredible player managed to collect the beauty of 241,507 Dollars, recently managing to triumph also in the tournament of Warzone organized by the Baka Bros.

Because if Newbz earned less than Almond, is it higher in the rankings? The answer, at least in our humble opinion, lies in adaptability. In fact, while Almond’s Trio TBE was grinding victories after victories, Newbz had been left out, a factor that allowed him to ally with the well-known HusKerrs.

A harmony that led the couple to even win World Series in Duo of Warzone, as well as other major tournaments, which have yielded a total of around $ 200,000 to Newbz alone.

Although Biffle is “only” ninth, in the ranking of professionals of Warzone who have earned the most, it is important to remember how this very young prodigy reached that level in just half of the tournaments played by others.

To better understand this figure, just think that his average earnings per tournament is about 5000 Dollars, 2000 more than the runner-up on this list.

Surely the best known and appreciated by the community in this list, also thanks to his humanity, Aydan has managed in these two years to become the first highest paid PRO in Warzone history ($ 300,000 in just one year).

The title, sold during this year, however, was not easy to snatch from him: during the current year, Aydan in fact he managed to win several prestigious events including the “ZLaners Banger”, the Warzone World Series in Trio, and the Dallas Empire Challenge.

Ego-challing like this in customs ?!@aydan got twisted as he, @Rated_COD, and @zSmitOfficial came back to win eFuse’s $ 10K 💸 pic.twitter.com/NE8uGDAhOb – Dexerto Esports (@DexertoEsports) July 16, 2021

Favorite candidate to win the best IGL for Warzone of this year, Tommey has truly rewritten the rules of the game, even outclassing Aydan in net gains after winning the $ 100,000 tournament. Baka Bros.

This real marvel has managed in just a few months to enormously raise the bar of Warzone’s competitive game, leaving even its historical detractors speechless following the victory of the first LAN event organized for this game.

The living legend of the Call of Duty League Scump in the course of 2021 he also began to engage in the competitive Warzone, coming up to the extraordinary victory of the Solo Yolo last November (during the US – you will find more details here).

His commitment to Activision’s BR is still too marginal to allow us to place him in such a ranking (against professionals who instead focus most of their activities on Caldera), but we are sure that if in 2022 he were to commit as he did in last part of 2021, we will see some really good ones!

Warzone World Cup: SCUMP the KING of SOLO YOLO (with Diamatti); Huskerrs and Newbz the winners of the pairs tournament

In short, what do you think about community? As usual, the discussion is open!