Don’t Let Me Go (2022): Movie Reviews

Direction: Hannah Marks.

Cast: John Cho, Mia Isaac, Kaya Scodelario, Josh Thomson.

With a script by Vera Herbert (“Brothers”).

Synopsis

Max Park (John Cho) is diagnosed with a brain tumor. Either he undergoes a high-risk operation or within a year he will die.

At that moment, she decides to go on a long road trip with her teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) to attend a class reunion and reunite with her mother, who abandoned the girl when she was very young.

Criticism

Family melodrama of parent-child rapprochement in road movie format.

It narrates a car trip from California to New Orleans in which the daughter is unaware of the true motivations and aspirations of Max, a single father (John Cho) who, without being perfect, does everything possible so that everything is fine.

He wants his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) to meet her mother.

The story is told from Wally’s point of view.

John Cho stars and sustains the film as an insurance salesman who does his best to put things in order and prepare his teenage daughter’s life for when he’s gone.

The awareness of his own mortality drives him to undertake the journey, as well as to reflect and become aware of himself and the world around him.

In the course of the trip they discover each other’s secrets and achieve a closer union between them.

Max tries to make his daughter learn values, enjoy the moment and not waste it with selfish people while teaching her how to drive her old car.

The film deals with issues such as generational shock, single parenthood, adolescent rebellion, and the awareness of death when suffering from a serious illness.

He dwells too much on fledgling romances that both live long distance instead of deepening their relationship, their emotions.

Nor do we have a clear idea of ​​the relationship between father and daughter before embarking on the trip.

Also, Max/Cho’s illness seems to become irrelevant when the script calls for it.

The movie starts by saying that you’re not going to like the way his story ends, and in reality, the final twist is more tricky and questionable than annoying.

To highlight the soundtrack of the film, in which “The Passenger” stands out, the well-known song by Iggy Pop.

