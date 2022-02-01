Don’t Look Up, a comet like the one in the film could be destroyed

In Don’t Look Upnew film by Adam McKaytwo astronomers, played by Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence, discover the existence of a gigantic comet, killer of planets, on a collision course with the Earth. All 6 months before the gargantuan celestial body hits our planet.

In the film, therefore, various ways are attempted to try to destroy the comet and save humanity. However, if such a thing actually happened, would it be possible to survive? The answer came from Philip Lubin And Alexander Cohentwo astrophysicists from the University of California who in their study, Don’t Forget To Look Upthey explained that indeed, it would be possible to destroy the comet before it wipes life from the planet.

We have shown that in the extreme case in which there is a 6 months warning about the impact of a diameter of 10 km (asteroid or comet), humanity could theoretically defend itself with a series of nuclear penetrators launched 5 months before the impact and an interceptor one month before impact

However, looking at the scenario of the film, the situation would require very quick action. A heavy rocket launch from facilities such as NASA’s Space Launch System or SpaceX’s Starship within a month of discovery. All this is followed by the delivery of more nuclear penetrators a month or so before the impact that should dig into the crust of the celestial body before it explodes. While some might argue that such a quick response is politically, if not technically, unrealistic, it is at least possible, physicists conclude.

Preparation is the key the two explain.

While the numbers may seem daunting, it is not outside the realm of possibility even at this point in human technological development. This gives us hope that a solid planetary defense system is possible for existential threats even at short notice as we have outlined. Ideally, we would never be in this situation, but better ready than dead

