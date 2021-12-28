Don’t Look Up, a podcast will tell the behind the scenes of the Netflix movie

Netflix recently announced that one of its most successful titles these days will be followed by a podcast in which the entire creation process will be told. It is about Don’t Look Up, the dark comedy directed by Adam McKay, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and many other big movie stars.

If you haven’t seen the movie yet, we recommend that you retrieve it on Netflix: here is our Don’t Look Up review.

“Documenting the insane behind-the-scenes cast and crew of Adam McKay’s disaster comedy attempting to shoot a film during a global crisis, ‘The Last Movie Ever Made’, the ‘Don’t Look Up’ podcast will arrive in January 2022“is the announcement of the Netflix Film Twitter account in the tweet you find at the end of the article.

The tweet also contains the link to the Apple Podcast page which reveals more information about the podcast: “In early 2020, Adam McKay had started shooting a comedy. It was called ‘Don’t Look Up’ and was supposed to tease and highlight the forces that prevent us from saving ourselves from climate change. But 2020 had other plans“tells the description of the podcast which will be attended by Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel and many other members of the cast.

A few days after its release, Leonardo DiCaprio explained Don’t Look Up in a video released on the Netflix Film Youtube channel: the actor explains how the plot of the film represents a metaphor for the current global debate on climate change.