Don’t look up, a warning to look to the future

Night. In what is reported to be the Subaru telescope in Hawaii (it’s written in the credits), a professor at Michigan State University (Leonardo Dicaprio) and one of her doctoral students (Jennifer Lawrence) discover a comet with a diameter of 9 km (initially estimated at 6 to 12). The initial enthusiasm is followed by dismay when, calculating its trajectory, they realize that the comet will impact the Earth after six months and fourteen days, causing an event equal to the one that caused the extinction of the dinosaurs. The professor and his doctoral student notify NASA and the President of the United States that he gives them an appointment.

Let me be clear, it is difficult to think that with the many surveys of the night sky that are conducted around the world, a comet of this size could be discovered just six months after impact, but, as the scientist and writer Ettore Perozzi, of the which I recommend reading the article on how it would really happen in reality, even if we discovered a body of this size years earlier, it would be very difficult today to be able to avoid the dramatic consequences in the event of an impact on Earth.

Fade

If I told more of the plot I would do nothing but snatch, from those who have not yet seen it, the fun, bitter in retrospect, that produces the vision of this film produced by Netflix, an insightful satire on the American political system and its information system, with particular reference to the period and modalities of the Trump presidency. The objects of satire are science itself, or rather scientists in their inability to communicate with the world, unable to slip away the premise infrastructures necessary to illustrate a problem; as well as the efforts of the artistic world by being on the right side, but then ultimately interested in promoting oneself for the benefit of one’s career. Do not miss the character of the American industry that sums up in itself Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos And Elon Musk. Woe to call him an entrepreneur, he and his algorithms are the future, the evolution, not the mere will to make money, when this choice will be imposed, precisely on the basis of his trusted algorithms.

The President of the United States, played by Meryl Streep, is the female version of Donald Trump. The emergency of the end of the world becomes such only when, riding it, it can divert the interest of public opinion and the media from the appointment as judge of the constitutional court of one of his cowboy lover without qualifications (the NASA administrator from she is a former anesthetist, the cabinet chief is her son).

Television or journalistic information is more attentive to the way of communicating than to the message itself, ending up surrendering to the statistics on like, regardless of what is evident throughout the film: the world is about to die. Or rather its inhabitants. A way of doing the world of entertainment, interpreted by Cate Blanchett And Tylor Perry, which fascinates, made up of a culture of aesthetics and wealth, which corrupts even those who until that moment did not know what it was to vanity.

And then there are the deniers (Michael Chiklis And Robert Joy). Yes, the deniers, those who deny the evidence, who do not look up because there is nothing to see. Some are so convinced of their own myopic vision of reality that they do not surrender to any macroscopic evidence, even on the verge of death.

And here is the brilliant idea of ​​the authors: replacing the pandemic or climate change for the arrival of the comet, we are faced with the same reality. Less dependent on the timing determined by a possible immediate death of mankind given by the impact of a large celestial body, but no less lethal although slower and which in any case would impose itself (will it impose itself?) On humanity if the latter remained inert in the face of possible tragedy.

A film not to be missed. It makes you laugh and makes you think. A few steps over the top inevitable in a US film, with a final message that is not immediate, but important: one can always change one’s destiny.

Director: Adam McKay

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Ron Perlman, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley,