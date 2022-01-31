Don’t Look Up: according to science the comet could be destroyed | Cinema

, the Netflix movie directed bywith an exceptional cast, it sparked a serious scientific debate, as reported by CBS News.

The debate, with hypotheses to the question: “Would it be possible to destroy a comet on a collision course with our planet?” led to the publication of an essay signed by Philip Lubin and Alexander N. Cohen, of the Department of Physics at the University of California, entitled Don’t forget to look up.

According to the two physicists, an asteroid the same size as the one that wiped the dinosaurs off Earth 65 million years ago could be destroyed and dispersed into space by nuclear explosions even if discovered six months before impact:

We have shown how in the extreme case of a warning of six months before the impact of an asteroid or a comet 10km in diameter, humanity could theoretically defend itself with nuclear bombs launched 5 months before the impact and an interceptor launched a month earlier. impact.

Science indicates that “planet-killing” bodies are very rare, averaging one every 100 million years.

