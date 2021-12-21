Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay on the film: “Born from climate terror”

Adam McKay, director of Don’t Look Up, said his latest film was born out of ‘sheer terror’ of the climate crisis. The director has directed a star-packed cast to tell a wry and biting story, just as it is in his style. Here are his words on the film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.

In a conversation with colleague Joe Wright on Variety, Adam McKay said:“It all started from where many good ideas come from, which is a real terror; it was built in 10/12 years, in which the climate crisis and everything I have learned about it is getting worse. A friend of mine, David Sirota , he joked about it, saying a comet is about to hit the Earth and it doesn’t matter. I didn’t know a once in 200 year pandemic was heading towards us. “. Among the cast members, Meryl Streep said she forgot how to act while on set.

The shooting of Don’t Look Up took place precisely in full pandemic and there were moments, according to McKay, where the film mirrored what was happening in the real world, although the director believes it was more than the global health crisis.

“I think it was really weird because you’ve seen the movie and you know the premise, and a lot is like COVID. Every three days I get messages from our cast or crew saying ‘Oh my God, this scene from the movie just happened.’ . There was a moment when I said ‘Do we have to make this movie?’. I picked up the script and realized I was reading it in a different way. The movie was never about COVID; it was just about how we distorted and exploited the means by which we talk and communicate. It was always about social media, careerism and greed “.

