Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay on the impact of the film: ‘Beyond our expectations’

Don’t Look Up is a film that could not leave indifferent: like it or not, the story of the comet that crashes on our planet was born in the awareness that it would generate discussions and debates of all kinds, but not even the director Adam McKay would have dared to imagine an impact. of this magnitude.

Talking about it, on the day Don’t Look Up is among the Oscar nominations for Best Picture, was the director of Vice and The Big Bet: “In all honesty, films are films, they can’t do that much, but they can also do a lot … I learned that in France, in March, they will do a Just Look Up Day in six, seven major cities. I see references to the film everywhere. I see climate change groups referring to it all the time, we have definitely gone beyond what I would ever have dared to hope for“were his words.

McKay then continued: “We have tried to give a simple push, however urgent, and it is clearly a message addressed to the people … Even beyond the climate crisis. Some see references to the our shaky democracy, to social inequalities, to the pandemic. It’s great and reminds all of us what movies can do“And you, you would have never predicted such an outcome for the film with Leonardo Dicaprio? Tell us yours in the comments! Recently, meanwhile, Adam McKay himself said he was shocked by the criticism of Don’t Look Up.