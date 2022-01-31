Don’t Look Up, Adam McKey admits: ‘Shocked by criticism’

Although it was undoubtedly one of the cinematic events of the end of the second half of last year, Don’t Look Up It has no views and appreciation to go hand in hand: while the Netflix counter marked important numbers, in fact, critics and audiences massacred the film with Leonardo DiCaprio.

A few days after the words of Ron Perlman on the criticisms of Don’t Look Up, therefore, it is precisely Adam McKey to have his say on the lack of satisfaction found in the comic-catastrophic film in which a comet risks annihilating all forms of life on our planet.

“I think we were all quite shocked. Reviews were a 50’s and 50’s which is fine, we’ve all been through it. But what shocked me was the intensity of the anger some criticisms. We had done screen tests and had never encountered similar reactions. Generally the spectators laughed. So when those reviews came out … It’s not to say they’re wrong. When the movie came out with Netflix I was equally shocked by the intensity of the positive reactions. I had never seen anything like it. People crying, laughing. Then we realized: ‘We are in 2022, it was obvious that these would be the reactions’“explained the director of Vice.

What do you think? Are you part of the detractors or those who enjoyed the movie with Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep? Let us know in the comments! In the meantime, let’s see what the prospects of Don’t Look Up are for the Oscars.