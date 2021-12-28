Don’t Look Up, all about Ariana Grande’s Valentino dress

On Christmas Eve, the highly anticipated landed on Netflix Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay. First presented in some US cinemas, the film had begun to be talked about over a year before its release, thanks to the stellar cast recruited to give life to the project. In the play, Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio play a couple of astronomers on a desperate mission to warn the inhabitants of the Earth that a meteorite will destroy them in a matter of months.

Alongside the successful actors Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Matthew Perry, the two internationally renowned musicians, the most followed pop star in the world, Ariana Grande, and rapper Kid Cudi also took part in the project, writing the soundtrack and interpreting a (pejorative) caricature of themselves. as Riley Bina and DJ Chello. The apocalyptic soundtrack signed by Grande and KC, now nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song, is called Just Look Up and it is a pop ballad that begs the audience to “get their heads out of their asses” and look just above their heads at the comet that will decree the imminent human extinction. The two artists present the piece in front of thousands of people towards the end of the story, when the meteorite is now visible in the sky. And while the metaphor of ecological disaster resonates with pungent irony and bitter disenchantment, Ariana Grande – that is Riley Bina – flies over the heads of fans in raptures wrapped in a fluctuating dress signed by couturier Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Don’t Look Up, Riley Bina / Ariana Grande wears Valentino

Indeed, since her first cameo, Grande wears a creation of Valentino’s creative director: a tight-fitting dress in black leather, whose ribbons and cut outs decorated with small studs meander on the singer’s silhouette. It’s an intentionally dark and edgy look, evoking barbed wire and a kind of punk-rock chic style, explained Susan Matheson, the film’s costume designer. “It’s really important to me that every time we see her on screen, we don’t think, ‘This is Ariana Grande who looks like Ariana Grande,’ because Riley isn’t Ariana.”

Matheson has collaborated with Piccioli on every detail of Grande’s outfits, and the match is all the more successful in Ariana’s last appearance, when Riley decides to use her influence for good and organize a benefit concert to save the world. Thus, the more sensitive side of the pop star is realized in the white and ethereal dress of the performance: voluminous and magnificent, the white dress exhibits on the top an application of feathers that recalls one of the elaborate creations presented on the Haute Couture catwalk autumn winter 2021 by Valentino, the unforgettable one of the “Of Grace and Light” fashion show. The lower part consists of a light underskirt and a tulle train more than 6 meters long to evoke the tentacles of a sea creature that moves underwater, amplifying the apocalyptic atmosphere that envelops the film.

The performace of Don’t Look Up by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi at the final of The Voice

On the other hand, the partnership between Grande and the Italian Maison did not end on the set of Don’t Look Up. The singer wore it on the occasion of the final of The Voice 2021, edition for which he participated as a judge, another extraordinary outfit by Valentino, a maxi strapless dress in a sunny yellow palette combined with long black leather gloves.

