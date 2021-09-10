Don’t Look up: all about the new Netflix movie with Leonardo DiCaprio

Don’t Look up is the new film by Netflix directed by the Academy Award winner Adam McKay and has a stellar cast. In 2016 McKay won the prestigious award, for the screenplay, thanks to another film distributed on the platform, The big bet, and is now aiming very high together with Netflix with this new project, a natural candidate for reaping rewards.









Don’t Look up is indeed one among the most films expected on the platform, also because the new work written and directed by McKay has a cast full of extraordinary actors: from Leonardo Dicaprio to Jennifer Lawrence And Jonah Hill as far as Meryl Streep. The central theme of the film is the environmental issue. In particular, the film is about the climate change, an argument that, as is well known, is also deeply felt by the main interpreter, Leonardo DiCaprio. Like many other recent films, Don’t Look up was also due out last year, but due to the pandemic it suffered significant delays. Now, however, the film is closing and we will see it by this 2021.

The plot of Don’t Look up

At the center of the events narrated in the film there are two main characters: Kate Dibiasky an astronomy major, played by Jennifer Lawrence and his university professor Randall Mindy, interpreted by Di Caprio. The two astronomers make an extraordinary discovery: a comet is on a collision course with the Earth. A real problem for millions of people but they will soon discover that there is a bigger one: nobody cares that there is a huge bullet the size of Mount Everest about to hit the Planet.

Thanks to the help of dr Oglethorpe interpreted by Rob Morgan, Kate and Randall embark on a desperate media tour to inform everyone of what’s to come. They go as far as the presidency of the United States of America, where they find an indifferent president Orlean, with the face of Meryl Streep, who doesn’t care about the news. Same reaction from the son Jason, chief of staff, played by Jonah Hill. Nobody cares what will happen in just over six months on Earth.

Don’t Look up message and when it comes out

The world is obsessed with social media full of news with a maximum life of 24 hours. Interesting the public about what will happen in six months seems like one mission Impossible. The media are there, but in Don’t Look up their distortion and their malfunction is evident.

McKay focuses ontragicomic effect for this satirical comedy. Exasperates human fears and emotions. L’anxiety by Professor Randal DiCaprio contrasts with the lucid indifference of the President of the United States, Meryl Streep. The result is astonishing: a natural threat rather than uniting humanity towards collaboration tends to be ignored globally.

The film is scheduled to launch in December. On the 10th at the cinema, in a limited number of theaters and then from December 24th arrives on Netflix for all subscribers to the platform.