Don’t Look Up: also Meryl Streep in the first clip of the film

After the teaser trailer released a few weeks ago, Netflix launched the first clip of, Adam McKay’s apocalyptic film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio and a… stellar cast.

You can see it above!

The packed cast also includes Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix from December 24th.

The official synopsis:

Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?

Filming of Don’t Look Up they were supposed to start in April 2020 but have been postponed to the end of the year due to the Coronavirus emergency. The increased time available gave McKay a chance to convince Di Caprio to be part of the film (there was some problem with the shooting of Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese).

McKay wrote the script and will appear as a producer with his production company Hyperobject Industries with Kevin Messick. We remember the director, he directed La grande bet e Vice – The man in the shadows, both films that stood out at the Oscars.