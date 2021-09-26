Don’t Look Up: An exclusive preview with DiCaprio, Lawrence and Streep







During TUDUM, the first Netflix event dedicated to fans, the platform released an exclusive preview of Don’t Look Up, of the Academy Award Adam McKay, with Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep And Jonah Hill.

Also in the cast Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Melanie Lynskey, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry And Chris Evans. Don't Look Up will arrive in streaming on November 24, 2021.







Don’t Look Up, the plot

Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?

Don't Look Up is written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay (The Big Bet). Also starring Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.