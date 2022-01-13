Don’t Look Up comes true, huge asteroid is approaching Earth

The fear experienced in Don’t Look Up with an asteroid can become a reality. It is getting closer and closer to planet Earth, the situation is worrying

We are used to playing video games and watching movies and thinking that everything we see is the result of a work of the imagination. But we never consider some possible sides of the things we see. However, it can sometimes happen that there is a grain of truth in what we see, the problem is that sometimes this truth can also be very dangerous. As the case we are talking about today, an asteroid in perfect Don’t Look Up style.

Well yes, a huge asteroid which is about to affect our planet Earth. An asteroid potentially dangerous which has a length of 1 kilometer. Really important and particular dimensions, which make this celestial body a real danger for our planet. It will pass approximately 1.93 million kilometers from Earth. Now TV, video games and reality are intertwined more and more. Indeed a note Netflix tv series is vying to become a video game.

The Don’t Look Up asteroid appears to be coming true

Finally, in addition, the date of a Fallout ready for its TV transposition. Returning to the asteroid, we might think that there is no problem. But this depends. Despite the error that the calculation just mentioned, of about 133 kilometers, can face, this situation we remember how danger can always be around the corner. We have nothing to fear, except the fact that its passages are frequent around the Earth.

The name of the asteroid is (7482) 1994 PC1 and it is a celestial body discovered in 1994 by an astronomer named Robert McNaught. The last documented passage of theasteroid dates back to 89 years ago, in 1933, when it passed just 1.1 kilometers from our planet. The next passage of the asteroid is expected only in 2105. Obviously this according to current calculations. Also according to what is estimated, such an asteroid should hit the earth once every 600,000 years.

However, NASA also plans to test its soon new DART project, where a missile will aim to crash into a group of asteroids trying to divert their trajectory. It is well understood the scientific impact and of importance that a positive feedback of this magnitude can have.