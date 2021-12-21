“Don’t Look Up”, curiosities and anecdotes behind the scenes

On December 24 it will be in theaters Don’t Look Up, the movie about the end of the world by Netflix with the trilogy of stellar actors composed of Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Dicaprio And Meryl Streep.

There was no shortage of interviews on the red carpets and on the seats of the most coveted shows in America. And it was during the interviews that some funny anecdotes from the actors emerged. Di Caprio, for example, has two husky dogs that he brought to the set – and which director Adam McKay described as “absolute tornadoes”. During a round table, for Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that he jumped into a frozen lake to save one of his two dogs. “I didn’t know what it felt like to jump into the ice”, while Jennifer Lawrence he had added: “as soon as he pushed one dog out of the pond the other jumped into it”.

A scene from the film Don’t Look Up NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX

DiCaprio shared other stories on the press tour but everyone remembers the nude scene commentary involving co-star Meryl Streep as well. “She is fearless. And yes, that’s a stunt double – McKay commented – But do you know who had a problem? Leonardo, because he sees Meryl as one of the most important figures in cinema. He didn’t like seeing her with the tattoo on her lower back, walking around the set naked, even if only for a second, even though she didn’t budge. ”

A scene from the film Don’t Look Up NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX

And speaking of Meryl Streep, here’s another anecdote. On the set Jennifer Lawrence used to call her GOAT (Greatest of all time), a term taken nicely by Streep as “old goat” (from “goat”, in English precisely “goat). Lawrence, incredulous, said:“ We were doing a photo shoot and I said something like come GOAT and Meryl said ‘right. Just tell the old goat where to go. ‘And I replied, you know GOAT means the greatest of all time, right? And she said,’ Oh, no! ‘”.

The premiére of the film Don’t Look Up Kevin Mazur

