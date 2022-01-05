Don’t Look Up, DiCaprio records on Netflix | Cinema

, the new film by Adam McKay (Step brothers at 40, The big bet) played by a cast that includes stars of the caliber of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill to which are added Ron Perlman, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Chiklis, Ariana Grande, Himesh Patel, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Melanie Lynskey and Tomer Sisley landed on Netflix only from December 24th but it is already record time.

The streaming giant has in fact announced that Don’t look up, in just over ten days, has already become the third most viewed ever on Netflix. In the top ten of the most viewed films on the platform in the first 28 days of online stay, Don’t look up immediately reached the lowest step of the podium with 263,320,000 views.

Here is the complete chart:

Red Notice (READ REVIEW) – 364,020,000 hours of streaming in the first twenty-eight days Bird Box (READ REVIEW) – 282,020,000 hours of streaming in the first twenty-eight days Don’t Look Up (READ THE REVIEW) – 263,320,000 hours of streaming in the first twenty-eight days Tyler Rake (READ REVIEW) – 231,340,000 hours of streaming in the first twenty-eight days The Irishman (READ THE REVIEW) – 214,570,000 hours of streaming in the first twenty-eight days The Kissing Booth 2 – 209,250,000 hours of streaming in the first twenty-eight days The Unforgivable (READ THE REVIEW) – 208,220,000 hours of streaming in the first twenty-eight days 6 Underground (READ THE REVIEW) – 205,470,000 hours of streaming in the first twenty-eight days Spenser Confidential – 197,320,000 hours of streaming in the first twenty-eight days Enola Holmes (READ THE REVIEW) – 189,900,000 hours of streaming in the first twenty-eight days

As is known, a few months ago Netflix has changed the way in which to report the “plays” of its contents. Now the number of accounts that have viewed a certain content is no longer reported (i.e. the number of accounts that have seen at least 2 minutes of some documentary, some film or some TV series), but the number of hours viewed .

Find all the information on Don’t look up in our film profile.

SOURCE: Top 10 Netflix