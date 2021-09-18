Don’t Look Up english trailer The many saints of New Jersey new trailer

Don’t Look Up the italian trailer of the film by Adam McKay with Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence, The many saints of New Jersey the new trailer of the prequel film of the series The Sopranos from David Chase

Netflix released the italian trailer from Don’t Look Up, the new film by Adam McKay with protagonists Jennifer Lawrence And Leonardo Dicaprio. The American director made his debut in 2004 with the comedy Anchorman – The legend of Ron Burgundy and met with good public success four years later with the film Step brothers at 40. McKay reached the pinnacle of his career when he won the Oscar for Best Non-Original Screenplay in 2016 with the film The big bet. Three years later with Vice – The man in the shadows, starring Christian Bale, confirmed his talent. From these first scenes shown of the new film it seems that Don’t Look Up it will be a fusion of early productions with Will Ferrell and more recent feature films. They will be part of the extraordinary cast Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and musical artists Ariana Grande And Scott Mescudi, in art Kid Cudi. The film will arrive on Netflix on Christmas Eve this year.

It is very close to the arrival in the cinemas of the prequel film of the series The Sopranos, The many saints of New Jersey. The first of October will be the day that the lovers of the show created by David Chase will have the opportunity to return to admire the character who revolutionized television series, Tony Soprano. The first trailer of the film was mainly focused on the figure of the young man Tony which will be played by Michael Gandolfini, the late son James Gandolfini. The second video released today focuses more on the character of Dickie Moltisanti, interpreted by Alessandro Nivola. Dickie is the father of the Christopher Moltisanti of the series, who in this trailer makes an appearance as a newborn, and the mentor of the young Tony. The film will tell the story of Dickie’s gangster life and Tony’s rise in the criminal world as riots break out between the Italian American and African American communities in the city of Newark. They will also be part of the cast Ray Liotta, Vera Farmiga, in the role of Livia, Tony’s mother, Jon Bernthal, Billy Magnussen And Corey Stoll. The film will be directed by Alan Taylor and written by David Chase e Lawrence Konner.