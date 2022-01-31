Don’t look Up: even on PNRR, don’t get distracted

After the quirinal parenthesis, the Government must fully take over the implementation of the PNRR and accelerate if it wants to achieve the objectives agreed with Europe

A year has passed since Mario Draghi took office characterized by a leap in Reputation Rating to peaks never reached by other Premier, with his government that has certainly helped our country not a little to reposition itself at the center of the European arena, as demonstrated by the results of this year at the head of the G20, but not only.

On the other hand, a week of “brawl from buvette“To review unexciting comments on Italian politics in foreign newspapers, and this happens at a time when the implementation of projects that fulfill the missions of the PNRR are entering a phase of great sensitivity for what the financial markets are also expressing in terms of volatility and nervousness, with the VIX returning to 40 points on January 24, not to mention geopolitical tensions not far from our borders.

“Don’t look up“. The reference to the title of the much debated film with Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence is not accidental but it really wants to show how risky it could be to lose sight of that enormous “meteorite” formed by high inflation and high public debt. A distraction that could be fatal for Italy. Focusing instead on possible solutions to avoid an explosion of the Italian economy is a must. The gaze must be attentive and concentrated on a horizon that, as we are seeing, shows rather worrying and imminent clouds and perturbations. Just like the Fed’s upcoming interest rate hikes, from which Bloomberg expects 5 hikes from 25 basis points over the next 18 months. According to Goldman Sachs, 4 upturns will arrive as early as 2022.

Forecasts that resulted in themarket reaction, with equities initiating a downward correction, while real bond yields, and especially government bonds, began to rise. In advance of the “ides of March”, the end of the games for the “tapering” and therefore for the purchases of Treasury will be sanctioned, while the differential between the 2 and 10 years drops to a minimum since September 2020 at 63 basis points.

In this context it must be taken into consideration the outlook of the World Economic Forum just published, in the title of which the words “interrupted recovery and higher inflation” stand out, while the text emphasizes growth that from 5.9% in 2021 will drop this year to 4.4% and 3 , 8% in 2023. At the base of this correction are the USA and China, united by a common destiny. US growth will drop from 5.6% in 2021 to 2.6% next year, going from 4% in 2022. China’s growth will drop from +8.1% in 2021 to 4.8% in 2022, and then rise to + 5.2% next year. As for the European Union, the more than optimistic forecasts on the post-pandemic have been downsized: they will go from + 5.2% to a future 2.5% in 2023.

The propulsive thrust of the PNRR and the global growth forecasts could undergo major changes due to geopolitical risks and possible sanctions on Russia, which in any case would not help the Biden approval rating by now at its lowest terms, but above all they would not obtain that a further ripple effect on energy prices, inflation and on European banks most exposed to Russia.

Returning to Italy, it was sent to the Chambers at the end of the year the report on the implementation of the PNRR and the evidence of the 51 objectives achieved and necessary to obtain the release of the more than 24 billion euros foreseen for the past year by Brussels. And we are already looking at the 2022 installments that they see well 102 between goals and objectives to be achieved, a double load compared to 2021, which include very important reforms and laws aimed at the school world, at the productive one, also passing through the establishment of a certification system on gender equality and incentive mechanisms for companies , a challenge within the challenge, due to the profound social and cultural implications that it entails.

The gender inequalities they are substantiated in an important social cost and are transferred to the new generations, for whom the efficient outcome of the environmental and digital transition are important challenges. Challenges that can be faced and are central to our country that must be undertaken in the wake of a European strategy for equal rights that offers essential and very clear guidelines, even in the outcome of the numbers for economic development.

From the report by the Minister of the Economy Franco it is clear how the trajectory of Italian growth it should consolidate at a level of 4% or more for this year, therefore halfway between the more conservative estimates of the Bank of Italy and the more generous ones of ISTAT. Forecasts that underline the increase in the country’s productive potential and the importance of tax reform as the cornerstone of the recovery thus outlined. Faced with these challenges, the political tussle is out of place and worries the markets and international investors above all. The digital and environmental transition, at the basis of European funds, as well as social inclusion, with widespread investments in human capital and social infrastructures can lead to an improvement in working dynamics, possibly benefiting from the effectiveness of the reform system, only with a firm and determined political direction.

A government that did not understand how crucial these issues are and the monitoring of the time schedule and therefore respect for deadlines will not be able to obtain the desired results and that opportunity for success on imminent dangers to guarantee a virtuous post-pandemic transition for the future of Italy. It is only to be hoped that the Premier’s gaze is turned exclusively upwards, leaving out the background noises.