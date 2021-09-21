Don’t look up, everything we know: plot, cast and release

SmartWorld team





Don’t Look Up is the new film from the Oscar-winning director Adam McKay. The feature film, arriving in selected cinemas and on Netflix, features a stellar cast, composed, among others, by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep. Let’s go immediately to find out the plot, the cast, the release date and all the details on this film that tells a tragicomic story.

The plot of Don’t Look Up

Kate Dibiasky, a major in astronomy, and Randall Mindy, a professor, make a terrifying discovery: one comet it orbits within the solar system and is on a collision course with the Earth. The two scientists decide to warn the whole world, but no one seems interested in spreading this news considered “too uncomfortable”. Kate Dibiasky and Randall Mindy, with the help of Dr. Oglethorpe, start a media tour, also meeting the indifferent President Orlean and Chief of Staff Jason. 6 months before the impact, the two protagonists will try to capture the attention of the public: will they succeed?

The cast

Leonardo Dicaprio (who in 2016 won the Academy Award for Best Actor for Revenant – Revenant) plays Professor Randall Mindy. The actor, who for several years has lent his face and voice to the most urgent ecological causes, has starred in several successful films, including Once upon a time in … Hollywood, Revenant – Redivivo, The Wolf of Wall Street , Inception and Shutter Island. During his career, he has collaborated with some well-known directors, including James Cameron, Clint Eastwood, Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg and Ridley Scott. In 2002 he formed a professional partnership with the award-winning Martin Scorsese. Jennifer Lawrence instead plays Kate Dibiasky, a graduate student in astronomy. The interpreter made his debut in 2008 with two films: The Poker House and The Burning Plain – The border of solitude (thanks to the second performance he won the Marcello Mastroianni Award at the 65th Venice International Film Festival). Superhero fans know Lawrence from her role (Mystica) in X-Men movies. From 2012 to 2015 she was Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games saga. In 2013 she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for The Positive Side – Silver Linings Playbook. The actress also starred in Red Sparrow, Mother !, Passengers, Joy, American Hustle and other blockbuster films. Loading... Advertisements

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from Don’t Look Up. Source: Niko Tavernise / Netflix



The other members of the cast I’m Rob Morgan (known for Daredevil, Stranger Things, The Right to Oppose), Jonah Hill (The Art of Winning, The First of Liars, The Wolf of Wall Street), Mark Rylance (Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for The Bridge of Spies), Tyler Perry (Grace’s Truth, Vice – The Man in the Shadows), Timothée Chalamet (Dune, The French Dispatch, Call Me by Your Name), Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.

Who is Adam McKay, the director of Don’t Look Up?

Don’t Look Up, the new movie coming to Netflix, was written and directed by Adam McKay. In 2016, this filmmaker won the Oscar Prize for Best Non-original Screenplay with the feature film The Big Bet (which tells the story of three groups of people who discover the basis for the financial crisis of 2007/2008, becoming extremely rich). Adam McKay is also best known for directing Vice: The Man in the Shadows (Oscar nominee 2019 for Best Picture), Anchorman 2 – Fuck the News, The Backup Cops, Half Brothers at 40, Ricky Bobby – The Story of a man who could count to one, Wake Up, Ron Burgundy: The Lost Movie and Anchorman – The Legend of Ron Burgundy. The director, with Don’t Look Up, again focused on the effect tragicomic, showing viewers that fears and indifference can have negative effects.

