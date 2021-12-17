Don’t Look Up – Film (2021)

WEFT DON’T LOOK UP

Don’t Look Up, film directed by Adam McKay, tells of how the professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo Dicaprio) with Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy student close to graduation, during their research make a terrible discovery: a comet, the size of Everest, has entered the orbit of the solar system and is on a collision course with our planet. The two are scrambling to warn competent authorities of the possible impact, but no one seems to be interested in the seriousness of this threat, which would risk destroying the Earth and its inhabitants. Communicating to the population what could enter our atmosphere seems too uncomfortable and alarmist a warning to give.

Randall and Kate do not give up and, supported by the Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), they start tours to communicate the impending catastrophe and reach the office of the Orlean President (Meryl Streep) and his son, the chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), which end up minimizing the thing, not giving it the right attention. The two scientists then decide to turn to media communication and present themselves in the morning program of Brie (Cate Blanchett) And Jack (Tyler Perry), The Daily Rip, to alarm citizens and warn them. But there are 6 months left until the clash between Earth and the comet and it seems that the population is too busy doing anything else, that is, looking at the phone and being on social media, to dedicate themselves to a global threat. What will be able to make them take their eyes off a screen and turn them to the sky?