‘Don’t Look Up’ | First clip with Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep | Awards Today

'Don't Look Up' | First clip with Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep

First clip for the awaited irreverent comedy written and directed by Adam McKay, arriving in selected theaters starting December 8 and December 24, for all subscribers, on Netflix. Don’t Look Up is among the most anticipated titles of the end of the year also thanks to the extraordinary cast that has managed to bring together.

In addition to the two protagonists Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, in the film there are also Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance, Ariana Grande, Rob Morgan. Below is the first clip and the official synopsis:

Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?

Source: The Wrap


