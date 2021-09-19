Don’t Look Up, first teaser with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

ROME – And finally they arrived: after months of waiting and various rumors, here is the first teaser of a few seconds with the one that for us Hot Corn is already the couple of the year: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, an Oscar duo who had never crossed paths on a set before Don’t Look Up, directed by another gentleman who is quite familiar with the Oscar, Adam McKay, best screenplay for The big bet. The two of them weren’t enough, in the cast there are also Meryl Streep (!), Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett (!!), Jonah Hill and even Kid Cudi. In short, already the film of the year …

Here is the Don’t Look Up teaser: