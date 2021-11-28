Don’t Look Up, from the actuality of the plot to Jonah Hill “possessed”

Less than a month to go until the arrival of Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay’s new film with a stellar cast that will be available on Christmas Eve on Netflix (and first in theaters). The story revolves around two astronomers who are desperate to warn humanity of a comet on a collision course with Earth. A clear allegory of climate change with an even more urgent message after the pandemic, as the director explained during a long Q&A with theHollywood Reporter: “The whole film, right from the start, when I talked to these guys about it, was trying to capture a moment we have lived in the last half decade or decade, that I don’t even know how to define … something between the Johnstown flood and the Ok ending the price is right. This strange mixture of irrational exuberance and naked and raw fear“.

The event also involved some of the film’s main actors, including Leonardo DiCaprio, a longtime environmental activist. The star recalled how she first met the director following his Oscar speech, in which he made a passionate plea for the climate. When the script for Don’t Look Up, “I was looking for a film about the climate crisis, but from a narrative perspective, it was almost impossible to find“, DiCaprio said, with the difficulty of creating a”sense of urgency and tension with an issue that has been evolving for a century “. But he added how McKay had a “a stroke of genius ” in telling the story from the point of view of a comet destined to destroy the Earth in six months and “like us, as a species, society, culture, politically, we can deal with the impending Armageddon“.

Meryl Streep instead plays the President of the United States, with a son (and chief of staff) Jonah Hill: a calculating politician who doubts the seriousness of what the characters of DiCaprio and Lawrence are telling her. A role she defined as “delicious”. “I have to say that I really enjoyed playing some clichés of what women should be like in public life and in the media, with all those brilliant primary colors they must wear” he has declared. The biggest challenge? “Working with Jonah Hill. I have a problem with laughter, when you make me laugh in a scene then I have no control“. Streep pointed to Jennifer Lawrence as someone who was actually able to stay calm while Hill “he ran after her like a possessed manTrying to make her laugh out loud.

“We spent a whole day where he improvised insults, it was the best day of my life“, Added Lawrence, before calling Streep a”comic genius “:” I kept telling her: bitch, you don’t have to! You don’t have to be funny and improvise your dialogue! And then look at what butt she has! … It was a continuous! “

McKay also talked about his difficulty finding the right idea, having started numerous stories about the climate crisis, from dramas to thrillers, before friend and journalist David Sirota told him three years ago how the lack of urgency around the matter. “It’s like an asteroid about to hit the Earth and nobody cares.” “I said to myself: here it is!”

DiCaprio in the film plays a nerdy Michigan professor for the role, one of the “two scientists with the task of having to explain the end of the world to the general public, without having any idea of ​​how the media works or even being sexy “. The actor explained that the performance also mirrored “All the frustration I’ve felt”After conversations with environmentalists on how to explain the urgency of climate change in the world. After working on this film, DiCaprio admitted that he is not very optimistic about how we will manage the climate emergency: “I’m a real Debbie Downer when it comes to this issue. I could go on for an hour about it“, Although he hopes films like this will help fuel change.

“Right now, we are short on time and there are an endless array of things that should happen so quickly“Added DiCaprio. “If we don’t do something… we know how it will turn out“. Hope shared by McKay: “If even a small percentage of the public changes their mind… This should be the gaze through which to look at the world“.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m incredibly interested in the relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. I’m not actually kidding about this, I really am, I wish them the best“, Continued the writer-director. “But at the same time, we as homo-sapiens have never lived in an atmosphere like this. It has never existed, there has never been so much CO2, so much greenhouse effect. And I think we need to start learning that we can do both, that we can make it the number one priority: who we vote for, what we talk about. Starting to change our worldview while at the same time still caring deeply about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. They can coexist“.

Don’t Look Up will have a limited distribution in Italian cinemas starting from 8 December, before arriving on Netflix on the 24th of the same month.

Source: THR