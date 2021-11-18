Don’t Look Up: here is the Netflix trailer of the new film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

A trailer who does everything to be watched, but above all who reveals the interesting and latest work by Adam McKay: Don’t Look Up. Mckay is a screenwriter, director and comedian best known for films such as “The Big Bet” and “Vice – The Man in the Shadows”.

Don’t Look Up: here is the new film by Adam McKay with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

The film with DiCaprio and Lawrence is about to make its debut in some of the cinemas already selected starting from 8 December 2021. Those who fail to see Don’t Look Up at the cinema, will be available on the streaming platform on 24 December Netflix. Don’t Look Up will also be available on Sky Q and NOW.

A trailer that focuses on images, but the thing that immediately catches the eye is the stellar cast of the film. Will Don’t Look Up be as brilliant as it promises to be? In the two and a half minutes of the trailer you can understand what the character of the work will be Adam McKay.

A film that will make you laugh – according to the director – who, as mentioned above, wrote and directed the film. A desperation that will stimulate laughter, since we will talk about extreme survival in which the planet Earth will be the direct interested.

Jennifer Lawrence screaming “We will all die!”, An astronomer who follows in the footsteps of professor Leonardo DiCaprio intent on clarifying the somewhat grotesque situation. Both protagonists they will try to warn the country of the imminent arrival of a meteorite that will completely wipe out planet Earth.

The upper echelons of politics will be involved and the couple will also arrive on TV. Panic and disbelief will invest the population, which will bring the film to some truly bizarre and comic implications. In Don’t Look Up we will find Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, finally together on the set.

The winners Oscar awards they will have other stars of undoubted prestige alongside: Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill but also Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans, Matthew Perry and Rob Morgan. Even the very young audience will be satisfied, in fact, there will also be Ariana Grande (pop star and actress) and Timothée Chalamet, star of the moment and protagonist of the successful «Dune».