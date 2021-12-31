“Don’t look up” in Frascati. Asteroids are kept in sight at the gates of Rome, as in the film [di Michele Gravino]

The movie to talk about, and to argue about, in this end 2021-early 2022 is for sure Don’t Look Up (on Netflix), the dystopian satire – but for some it is absolutely realistic – in which astronomers Jennifer Lawrence And Leonardo Dicaprio they discover a comet speeding towards Earth, threatening to destroy it. Between one Meryl Streep that seems Trump it’s a’Ariana Grande who pretends not to be the intelligent girl she is, at a certain point in the film the manager of an office appears that the name seems completely made up: the Planetary Defense Coordination Office, Office for the Coordination of Planetary Defense. But not just that office at the NASA really exists, but it also has its counterpart on this side of the ocean, atEsa, the European Space Agency. And the center for the observation of Near-Earth Objects – namely asteroids, comets and space debris – is located in Italy, a Frascati. In short, it is from this complex of buildings on the outskirts of Rome and at the foot of the Castles that the skies are kept in sight to defend our Pale Blue Dot, “the blue dot”, as the Agency’s website poetically calls the Planet.

According to all astronomers, a collision with the Earth is extremely unlikely, at least for the next ones one hundred years, but to better protect themselves, NASA and ESA are collaborating in the mission Dart, i.e. Double Asteroid Redirection Test. She left last November, aboard a SpaceX rocket, a spacecraft that has the task of go to crash against Dimorphos, a small – and, let’s be clear, absolutely harmless to us – asteroid in order to deflect its orbit. It is located about eleven million kilometers away and therefore the impact will only happen next autumn: it is a experiment to understand which path to take in case the threat really arises. And, without spoilers: let’s hope it doesn’t go as in Don’t Look Up.

