Don’t look up? Interview about heat wave in Europe goes viral for resemblance to the film | Technology

The conversation went viral on networks because of the great resemblance to the scene from “Don’t look up” in which scientists try to explain in a news program that a meteorite will hit the Earth and end life on the planet.

It is a conversation between the news anchor and meteorologist John Hammond, who tries to explain to her the seriousness of the temperatures that will hit the continent in the coming days.

At first, the journalist notices that the expert is conducting the interview outside, despite the heat. “John you’re out enjoying the sun, it’s not too hot right?” she tells him.

Although the expert acknowledges that it is only 20 degrees and it seems “pleasant”, he assures that it will not be the same in the coming days. “Seriously, early next week you can forget about 20°C degrees, it could be 40°C“, he warns.

“I think there could be hundreds if not thousands of deaths. The data I have is terrifying, we all like ‘good weather’, but this is not going to be a good time”, he clarifies. “This is going to be a potentially lethal time, it’s going to be brief, but it’s going to be brutal,” she says.

After these statements, the journalist interrupts him: “I want us to be happy about the weather in general. I don’t know if something has happened to meteorologists to be so fatalistic and prophets of the apocalypse“, he accused in a humorous tone.

The woman points out how much is being talked about in the news about the heat wave and assures that the weather has always been the same. “Wasn’t the summer of ’76 as hot as this one?” she asked, to which the expert gave a flat denial. “Some people remember the summer of ’76, but it was a rare event more than 40 years ago,” she clarified.

“I believe that we should not take it so lightly, considering the fact that a lot of people are going to die early next week from the heat. 40°C is a temperature that this country unfortunately cannot cope with,” he asserted.

Were John Hammond’s predictions real like in “Don’t look up”?

The interview took place on July 21 and the week of July 25, the United Kingdom declared a ‘national state of emergency’ due to high temperatures. And it is that the country exceeded 40 degrees Celsius for the first time, according to El Mundo.

In addition, multiple fires were recorded in London and in the south of the country. While across the continent, More than 1,700 deaths from the heat wave have already been recordedjust as the meteorologist warned.

After the viralization of the news excerpt, John Hammond spoke with the American media Bloomerg and gave details of his moment on the screen. “It was my duty to warn of the dangers of extreme heat,” he said.

Although the expert acknowledged not having seen the film, he stressed that it had been positive that thanks to it the debate on networks arose. “I have never seen the movie (…). But I think it’s a good thing that, by hook or by crook, it’s sparked a conversation between people on Twitter,” he noted.

In addition, he confessed that he was not surprised by the reaction of the panelist of the program, since the United Kingdom is a generally “cold” country, the news about warm weather makes people happy.

“I see my role as the voice of scienceAnd if I can use it in a useful way for an audience whose default setting might be to question the validity of science, then I think I have a role to play.”