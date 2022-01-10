Don’t Look Up is about our inability to listen to science

According to Leonardo DiCaprio Don’t Look Up it also speaks of our distrust of science

What’s behind Adam McKay’s latest film? As we had already said in our editorial, the film is so multifaceted as to allow multiple readings, from political to environmental ones, up to the peaks of the current situation determined by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Being entering by right between the most viewed movies on Netflix, it is not surprising that the streaming service has dedicated insights far and wide to Don’t look up. These include a short interview with Leonardo Dicaprio, who in the film plays the role of Professor Randall Mindy, the one who delves into the discovery of PhD student Kate (Jennifer Lawrence), supporting her student and taking the winding road with her to try to divulge the truth.

In the video posted on the Netflix YouTube channel, which you can see below, the Oscar-winning actor tries to explain the meaning of Don’t look up, saying the movie is “An analogy between modern culture and our inability to heed scientific truth”. A lack of trust, the one that society has gained in science, which has emerged forcefully with the arrival of Covid, “It has become even more obvious how deeply rooted the doubts about modern science are”DiCaprio said.

The actor and business goes on to say that he always wanted to act in a film based on the environmental issue, even though he was aware that it was a difficult task. However, it seems that Adam McKay managed to convince him by presenting in his presence a film that speaks of the climate crisis (a topic on which he had already expressed himself in the past), but he does so using the key of the dark comedy, apt to bring out the dilemmas of our age.

The ending of the film, then, is totally fitting, as it forces viewers to come to terms with what we are and what we are “Seriously examine our destiny” as beings living on this planet. The actor explains that humanity has ten years left to change course, after which, without a political class able to guide us and without adequate methods to mitigate climate change, we will probably face the same fate as the protagonists of the Netflix film.