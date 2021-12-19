Don’t Look Up is more realistic than you think

The world is about to end, or at least this is what will happen in just over 6 months. According to the calculations made by the astronomer Randall Mindy (Leonardo Di Caprio) a comet almost 10 km large, discovered by his student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), if humanity does not find a solution, will impact the Earth with the power of a thousand atomics, destroying almost every form of life. This terrible certainty, however, does not seem to be taken with great concern by United States President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) or the rest of her staff, worried about the election campaign and other amenities. Randall and Kate try to warn the populace from a TV show, but they only get ridiculed and mocked as a result. Finally the truth is revealed, but instead of creating the conditions for a global collaboration in view of common survival, the world is divided between conspiracy theorists, skeptics and those who appear substantially resigned to the impending Apocalypse. In short, for the two scientists, an absurd race against time will begin against the total lack of logic of mankind.



Don’t Look Up is the latest work by Adam McKay, one of the most original, grotesque and armed with a cynical and irreverent humor of today’s scene. After the beautiful Vice, McKay returns to talk to us about the relationship between power and humanity, between politics and the media, this time fully embracing and deconstructing one of the most monotonous film genres ever: the disaster movie. Structured like a kind of crazy circus, Don’t Look Up buries under a sea of ​​realistic mediocrity, the cinematic vainglory not to which the United States has often used this cinematic genre to talk about the resurrection of humanity, naturally united under the stars and stripes flag. If to many this film will seem more disturbing than funny, this is certainly the final intent on the part of McKay, consistent with a cinematography that has always posed it as an irreverent caustic. There is no heroism here, there are no brilliant minds saving the planet. Those few are marginalized, mocked, put in a corner the name of the domain of mediocrity, of ignorance that has made our age a nightmare for anyone who loves knowledge.

NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX

It is natural to find a perfect correspondence with Covid, with the way in which modern civilization has found itself to deal with a total inability to separate from storytelling the opinions from the truth, the objective facts from the conspiracy. Di Caprio makes his Randall Mindy, the symbol of the scientific community, of the wise, forced in the 21st century to be entertainers, to have to deal with a humanity that claims to never feel inferior to any of its members, under penalty of pillory . That pillory belongs to the Kate of a talented Jennifer Lawrence, who is distinguished from her mentor, after all a cowardly and repressed petty bourgeois, for a genuine anger, for the indignation and impotence of those who see the world go downhill is more he has no other weapons to shout his dissent. McKay enlightens us with this film on the reality of our society, on what now makes it a dump of good intentions and bad purposes. The ignorant and vulgar stars, the technological gurus who boast a revolution behind which they mask their greed, the press that, rather than informing, thinks about listening and not stressing the public, the politicians completely disconnected from reality, locked up in an ivory tower semantics where it is simply gaining popularity, cultivating one’s own narcissistic garden.

If we exclude the threat from Space (far from unrealistic in possible terms), what McKay creates in the 145 minutes of this crazy race to see who is more stupid, is the perfect portrait of the age we are living in, of death. of reason, of the total rejection of reality and its consequences. The accompanying characters are very interesting. Cate Blanchett stands as a symbol of the moral degeneration of journalism, of its having completely bowed to the insecurity of its public, to the need to please rather than to inform. And yet, you can never completely detest it. Mark Rylance is simply extraordinary with his Peter Isherwell, hypocritical and narcissistic computer guru who well represents the total degeneration of our age, the delegation and entrusting of our existence to supposed prophets of an unrealistic future. Meryl Streep, however, is the extra element of a film, which otherwise risked becoming monothematic or worse still without a real nemesis. Its President Orlean is one of the most insufferable, hateful yet paradoxically credible politicians we have ever seen, the perfect picture of what it has become to be a Caesar in our age.

NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX

It is really difficult to find fault with this film, perfectly coherent in its atmosphere at once hallucinated and realistic from beginning to end, inhabited by an unfortunate, cowardly humanity, unable to stop in its race towards the apocalypse. The possibilities of creating parallels or references with our reality, with this pandemic, are so obvious that they may even be wrong, if taken as McKay’s ultimate goal. Because the reality is that this Don’t Look Up it is above all a work on the relationship between the human mind and truth, rejection as a first reaction, mediocrity as a “quality” that guarantees success, wealth and love on the part of one’s fellow men. Not from today, it seems to have always supported this director, perhaps the most anti-American of the last thirty years, the one who most of all has committed himself to destroying the cornerstones of their storytelling: individualism, rhetoric and an underground fascism cloaked in confetti. If his pessimism seems excessive to you, if his cynical reconstruction of an end of the world far from being grandiose or melancholic disturbs you, it is because deep down you know that he is right.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io