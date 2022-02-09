“Don’t look up is no better”

Fans of Marvel and especially the latest movie on Spider-Man they do not seem to have taken the film’s absence from the Academy’s nominated selection for Best Picture for the next Oscars well. Among these there is also a very prestigious one, namely the popular conductor Jimmy Kimmel who complained publicly.

Spider-man: No Way Home has been excluded from the Oscar race

Spider-man: No Way Home has been excluded from the Oscars, we’re talking about the Best Movie category, which fans were betting on a lot hoping to repeat what happened a few years ago with Black Panther. Beyond the actual quality of the film, the very high box office revenue obtained from the film with Tom Holland capable of reviving for a moment the sad fate of cinemas all over the world, in a time of pandemic. The popular host also condemned this Academy’s ostracism of No Way Home Jimmy Kimmelwho we cannot understand why a film like Don’t Look Up was included and Spider-Man excluded: “How did he do [Spider-Man: No Way Home] to not get one of the 10 nominations for Best Picture? Forget the fact that the film grossed $ 750 million [nei soli Stati Uniti] and is still cashing in. It was a great movie. Wasn’t that on the Top 10 Movies of the Year list? There were three Spider-Man inside. Are you telling me that Don’t Look Up was better than Spider-Man? It certainly wasn’t“.

Kimmel: “Do you want to know what happened? The jurors looked at the lists and saw the names of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep ”

Kimmel continued: “Even if you take a look at what critics wrote about Rotten Tomatoes, Don’t Look Up has a 46% rating and Spider-Man: No Way Home has 90%. Heck, even Jackass Forever has 89% Why do Oscar nominations have to be so serious? Since when has it become a prerequisite for being nominated for the Oscars? Do you want to know what happened? The jurors looked at the lists and saw the name of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep and they sealed the box and then they went to see Spider-Man: No Way Home with their children and they loved it, but they didn’t rate it.“.

“Don’t Look Up,” the satirical comedy, launched on Netflix, undoubtedly has great actors in its cast, but will this be enough to win an Academy Awards? We’ll see.

Claudia Di Giannantonio

