“Don’t Look Up is no better”

Fans of Marvel and especially the latest movie on Spider-Man they do not seem to have taken the film’s absence from the Academy’s nominated selection for Best Picture for the next Oscars well. Among these there is also a very prestigious one, namely the popular conductor Jimmy Kimmel who publicly complained about it.

SpiderMan No Way Home has been excluded from the Oscars, we are talking about the Best Film category, on which the fans were betting a lot hoping to repeat what happened a few years ago with Black Panther. Beyond the actual quality of the film, the very high box office received by the film with Tom Holland was highlighted, capable of reviving for a moment the sad fortunes of cinemas all over the world, in a time of pandemic.

Popular host Jimmy Kimmel condemned this Academy’s ostracism of No Way Home. we cannot understand why a film like Don’t Look Up was included and Spider-Man excluded: “How did he do [Spider-Man: No Way Home] to not get one of the 10 nominations for Best Picture? Forget the fact that the film grossed $ 750 million [nei soli Stati Uniti] and is still cashing in. It was a great movie. Wasn’t that on the Top 10 Movies of the Year list? There were three Spider-Man inside. Are you telling me that Don’t Look Up was better than Spider-Man? It certainly wasn’t“.

Kimmel continued: “Even if you take a look at what critics wrote about Rotten Tomatoes, Don’t Look Up has 46% of the rating and Spider-Man: No Way Home has 90%. Heck, even Jackass Forever has 89% Why do Oscar nominations have to be so serious? Since when has it become a prerequisite for being nominated for the Oscars? Do you want to know what happened? The jurors looked at the lists and saw the name of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep and they sealed the box and then they went to see Spider-Man: No Way Home with their children and they loved it, but they didn’t rate it.“.

In the meantime, on these pages you can read about the new theory about SpiderMan’s parents.