Don’t Look Up is not a movie, it’s a nervous breakdown

In the midst of the first American lockdown, in those months at the beginning of 2020 in which “we went home … and basically we were on our hands for six months”, Adam McKay received tens, hundreds of emails and messages every day . People who was working with him a Don’t Look Up, his latest film, which arrived on Netflix on Christmas Eve after a limited distribution in theaters, wrote him things halfway between amused and desperate. The way the Trump administration was dealing with the pandemic (“Did you see tax cuts for the rich among the government’s initiatives to support the economy?”) And the way a piece of the United States was reacting to the catastrophe (“Do you realize that there are those who deny the very existence of the virus?”) they looked like scenes from a comedy. In particular, scenes from the comedy that they were shooting them until the pandemic forced them to be overcome by reality.

From an interview that McKay granted to Atlantic we understand that it is not pleasant for a director to discover himself prophetic before the release of the film-prophecy. “At a certain point I said to myself: we don’t make the film anymore. It has already happened, we are late! ”, Thought McKay as he watched the news, read the newspapers and heard the messages and e-mails arriving. When he then went back to work on the film, he was forced to add to the screenplay that “20 percent more madness” without which the daily news would have seemed more absurd than a disaster movie: “reality had already proved more crazy of my script ». Perhaps it is in this moment, at this point that Don’t Look Up ceases to be a film about a disaster – little changes whether the disaster is the pandemic in our interpretation or the climate crisis of McKay’s intentions, the cynicism of the political class or the stupidity of the media system, the conspiracy of fools or the vanity of the intelligent , so much is everything included in the meteorite that travels fast towards the Earth – and it becomes something else: the nervous breakdown of a humorist who finally realizes his own obsolescence.

Donald Trump, during a press conference, hinted at a home remedy for SARS-CoV-2: injections of bleach, maybe an actual wash. “Nothing I wrote was that crazy, not even remotely,” McKay admitted, recalling the episode. From this admission begins Don’t Look Up, which in fact is not a film (if it is, it is a wrong film) but the declaration of perfect surrender: we just have to cry, we can do nothing but reply “Mo ‘I’ll sign it” to the man who reminds us that we must die and that we deserve it because we are inept, stupid, hypocritical, mean, distracted. Everyone, including him: “As a Hollywood director, I’m at the center of everything that’s wrong, and part of this film is me laughing at myself as I laugh at everything else.” McKay laughs with a hysterical laugh, though.

Don’t Look Up it’s not a movie, it’s a nervous breakdown. It is a nervous breakdown that desperately tries to make itself comment-satire-warning-art, to synthesize these (alleged) parts of itself in at least a moment à la Fifth Estate: “I’m pissed off and I won’t accept this anymore,” McKay seems to be trying to reiterate with every constipated expression of Leonardo DiCaprio, in every annoyed look of Jennifer Lawrence. Of course Don’t Look Up it is the most spectacular of nervous breakdowns, yes: no one has, besides the aforementioned DiCaprio and Lawrence, also Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi to interpret the different forms and objects of his own contempt. Talents on whose shoulders McKay could easily have rested his (declared) ambition to restart the history of the American doomsday comedy, his (exaggerated) intent to collect the legacy of Doctor Strangelove and bring it to the time when you have to learn to love not the bomb but the next tech mogul who wants to change the world.

To believe the director’s words, Don’t Look Up it had to be “a comedy of coarse laughter, not of snide smiles.” Evidently, in the end the nervous breakdown prevailed and good intentions were lost: beyond the condemnation of all that is wrong in our age and in our society – a condemnation to which no one now has the strength, will or reason. to oppose, and therefore what does it matter, what courage there is, what satisfaction you can try to reiterate the sentence once again – of Don’t Look Up only the drawn smiles remain, the humor cut with a hatchet like the hair of its protagonists. The doubt remains that it is all a consequence of a precise choice by McKay, that it is all necessary to complete the transformation that the director has decided for himself: from Anchorman to The Big Short to Vice to Don’t Look Up, a growing mistrust in comedy as a commentary on society, culture, contemporaneity, a coherent but inexplicable path for an author who at the time of Saturday Night Live he had already understood everything there was to understand to survive in show business: at the time he loved to write very banal sketches in the premise (he often started with a job interview) and very strange in the execution (a centaur showed up at the job interview) . The lesson was: always do the same thing but always in a strange way.

Now, however, McKay seems to have matured mistrust of the “same thing”, of the comedy in the part that is “distraction”. In Don’t Look Up the director repudiates all the stylistic features that up to The Big Short they had made him recognizable and therefore relevant, all the tics that had made him a king of the middle earth that exists between the serious and the facetious. It is as if McKay meant that there is no time for certain things anymore because there is no more time for anything. In the sloppiness of the film, another message can be glimpsed, another accusation: the other time I explained to you the mortgage crisis (those of the 2008 crisis) and in your head there is only Margot Robbie barely covered by the clouds of foam. , the last time I told you about the monstrosity of Dick Cheney and you have done nothing but talk about the umpteenth physical transformation of Christian Bale, I will not make the same mistake this time, even at the cost of being told that the enamel is now lost. It’s a self-awareness that holds McKay’s filmography together, this: whenever they ask him why he stopped making films like Anchorman, to use that humor and to write that comedy, he always replies that everything is only needed when it is needed, that certain things exist only when he started them. “In those movies, we laughed at mediocre whites who act like children. Then, suddenly, we experienced the dark side of those films. It was like living the moment when clowns stop being funny. ‘ It is yet another reference to everything in America that led first to November 8, 2016 and then to January 6, 2021, and perhaps also an explanation of Don’t Look Up: this is the “cultural moment” now, there really isn’t a shit to laugh about.

It is not an impression, it is a declaration made by the film, in the film: in the nervous breakdown that constitutes its emotional center, DiCaprio / Randall claims the right not to embellish the catastrophe, not to seek opportunity within terror. And I suppose McKay meant this when he called himself part of the problem and described this film as a laugh to himself: what good is a director, an actor, a film when the end of days approaches? This is therefore a “bare” film, aesthetically reduced to the visual effects of the scene in which the meteor crashes to Earth (because that is the future, it must seem true because it will be true), narratively limited to the fact of being a disaster movie in which ultimately wins disaster. Deservedly, too. So in part McKay is also right when he gloats in the knowledge that he has overturned a Hollywood classic: one feels sincere despair but also a subtle satisfaction in seeing us erased from existence, one hears a note of peace in the ears at the idea of ​​the chatter that ends. .

And to say that in some moments, in moments that are not those of the nervous breakdown, McKay seems the most aware of all of the need to return to comedy as quickly as possible: “In the last five or six years I think we can say that the comedies found themselves in a state of stagnation, of confusion. Comedy is largely in the ability to understand the importance of what happens in the world, understand what are the “parameters” of relationships, and these are very difficult things to do right now. People are scared, confused, they don’t really want to laugh, ”the director told al Wall Street Journal. Precisely.