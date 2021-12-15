Don’t look up: is the new film with DiCaprio actually about the climate crisis?

Don’t look up and climate crisis

Against the backdrop of Don’t look up, the climate crisis stands out like a ghost. McKay has, in fact, declared that he had tried to deal with the emergency for years, but never found a way to condense it in a film. He was inspired by his journalist friend David Sirota who defined it as “an asteroid about to hit the Earth, which nobody cares about“. 3 years ago the famous director therefore began to write the story in this allegorical key and the comedy turned out to be a perfect genre. It has, in fact, allowed to show, albeit with lightness, how difficult it is for scientists to clash with ignorance e conspiracies and how much humanity knows how to be short-sighted.