Don’t look up: is the new film with DiCaprio actually about the climate crisis?
Adam McKay’s movie is coming to Netflix Don’t look up which will allegorically treat the theme of climate crisis. The plot will revolve around one comet destined to destroy the planet and how humanity will deal with the event, but i references the current emergency will be all too obvious. Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence they will lead a stellar cast and the goal is make people think the audience through laughter.
Don’t look up
In Don’t look up the climate crisis is the protagonist in disguise. In film two scientists, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, discover that a comet is about to destroy the planet and try to alert the world. Thus they clash with a president deaf to warnings, Meryl Streep, and with his inept son, chief of staff, Jonah Hill. In the background we then find the average, ready to profit from the emergency, but not to take it seriously, with Cate Blanchett who plays a talk show host. The film, which reproduces sadly known atmospheres today, will be released in theaters onDecember 8 and will be available on Netfilx from the 24th of the same month.
Don’t look up and climate crisis
Against the backdrop of Don’t look up, the climate crisis stands out like a ghost. McKay has, in fact, declared that he had tried to deal with the emergency for years, but never found a way to condense it in a film. He was inspired by his journalist friend David Sirota who defined it as “an asteroid about to hit the Earth, which nobody cares about“. 3 years ago the famous director therefore began to write the story in this allegorical key and the comedy turned out to be a perfect genre. It has, in fact, allowed to show, albeit with lightness, how difficult it is for scientists to clash with ignorance e conspiracies and how much humanity knows how to be short-sighted.
A message on the climate crisis
The importance of Don’t Look Up’s references to the climate crisis is felt by the whole team. McKay stated that the man is in the worst phase of its history and that the time to act has come. Di Caprio stressed in turn that we are at a crossroads decisive and confessed not to have many hopes. As a person who cares about the environment, however, he said determined to do its part and confident that the film can move some consciousness. While not insisting on bloodshed and drama, the film presents us, in fact, with a frightening and terribly realistic.
Don’t look up is about to confront us with the tragedy of the climate crisis without even name it. Observe a humanity capable of to deny until the end, the existence of a comet ready to destroy the planet makes us think. The impact of global warming will soon be no less than that of a mix of apocalyptic scenarios seen on the screens. Perhaps, when we realize it, avoiding looking up will no longer be enough.