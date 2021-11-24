Don’t Look Up: Italian trailer from the film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep

Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep, will also be released in cinemas, as well as on Netflix: here is the Italian trailer.

As anticipated, Don’t Look Up it will be yet another Netflix film to arrive in cinemas, albeit with a reduced window, thanks to Lucky Red, which has just released a new trailer for Italy.

The film, written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay (The big bet), stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep and will arrive in theaters on December 8, and then land on the platform on December 24.

The rich cast also includes Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.

This is the official synopsis:

Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?

