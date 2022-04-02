Don’t look up (it’s space junk)

In the early hours of March 21, 2022, two weeks ago, a fireball and its tail lit up the sky over several states on the Pacific coast and northern Mexico, leading to the belief that it was just another meteorite. the many who have fallen in the vicinity of the so-called Zone of Silence, between Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango. In reality, it was “garbage” from the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft that Russia had launched three days earlier on its way to the International Space Station.

Most of the videos that circulate on social networks about such an event were taken by young people who were partying on the last day of that holiday bridge, as can be seen in the comments they make when they see that light in the distance. movement. Today’s kids are lucky to have cell phones that record relevant events, something that didn’t happen half a century ago.

On February 8, 1969, just after midnight, the sky of Valle de Allende, Chihuahua, also lit up completely and made many people think that they were witnessing the end of the world. That was believed, for example, by a group of friends drinking beers on the road, who saw how a huge ball of fire was heading towards them, followed by a trail of light. Some knelt down to pray and another ran aimlessly. Everyone got drunk as if by magic.

They say in the town that that time the roosters crowed, the donkeys brayed and the cows mooed at odd hours. Someone else thought that his neighbor, a welder by profession, was working and that was why there was so much light.

My cousin Rita once told me that seconds after the sky lit up, there was a loud buzzing that turned into a rumble that shook doors and windows. Then again the darkness and the silence.

What had fallen a few kilometers from there, in Pueblito de Allende, was a meteorite of stony origin that over time became the most studied rock in the history of science. The latter, which sounds exaggerated, is real and is due to the fact that the “Allende” meteorite contains some materials older than the solar system (4.6 billion years).

The United States arrived on the Moon on July 20, 1969, that is, five months after the fall of the Allende meteorite, and for this reason it already had a laboratory ready to analyze the stones brought back by the Apollo 11 mission. It fell in Chihuahua and its fragments were used to open that NASA facility.

Both Pueblito de Allende and Valle de Allende, located between Ciudad Jiménez and Parral, became from February 1969 centers of attraction for researchers who came to buy rocks from the meteorite to take them to their countries of origin. It is estimated that the complete piece, before breaking up, weighed around three tons.

For years, even decades, Benedict Navarrete, a hairdresser from Valle de Allende and a recently deceased good person, acted as an intermediary in the purchase and retail sale of the meteorite. Instead of going to work in Parral or in the fields for a low salary, people went out to look for fragments of the meteor and then went to Don Benedicto.

My brother Juan, who studied geology at UNAM, tells me that the Allende meteorite is very important because it comes from big Bang, and that if it had not broken up, it would have caused havoc in the area of ​​a magnitude that is difficult to calculate. Then remember that the extinction of the dinosaurs occurred after the fall of a meteorite in the Yucatan more than 60 million years ago. He comments that the crater is not visible because over time it has been filled, but there is a “zone of weakness” and that is why the cenotes exist.

Already involved in geological matters, I reminded him when he and Rita found a good-sized fossilized snail on the highway that goes from Valle de Allende to Parral. He tells me that it is an “ammonite from the Cretaceous period” and that it is in the UNAM Geology Museum. Likewise, in the Palacio de Minería you can admire magnificent examples of ferrous meteorites that have fallen in Chihuahua, such as the so-called Chupaderos I and II, weighing 14 and seven tons, respectively.

when i saw the movie on netflix don’t look up, nominated for four Oscars without winning any, I remembered again what happened 53 years ago in the town where my grandparents and parents were born. The final scene with Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence dining while the room where they are vibrating frantically, could have been inspired by what the inhabitants of Pueblito de Allende and Valle de Allende experienced in 1969.

I would have loved to be there, preferably pisteando on the highway, listening to Los Tigres del Norte and witnessing the apparent end of the world, but at that time I was a teenager who did not drink alcohol and lived with my family in the La Merced neighborhood of the then Federal District.

Without a doubt, I would prefer that old experience because in 1969 what fell to Earth was literally a piece of the cosmos and what happened two weeks ago was simple space debris from Russia, the country whose current president has humanity in check.

AQ