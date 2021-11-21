Don’t Look up – Jennifer Lawrence and that one too many joint on set: “they were making fun of me!”

Jennifer Lawrence revealed the bizarre method used to get into her character in Don’t look up

Don’t look up is the new ensemble film directed by Adam McKay, out on December 24th on Netflix. The cast includes tons of Hollywood stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett and Jennifer Lawrence. And it is precisely the actress who became famous thanks to the saga Hunger Games which has risen to prominence in the last few hours, due to some statements regarding its own “Particular” preparation for the role.

In McKay’s film Lawrence plays a failed and little considered astronomer, who decides to face the imminent discovery of the end of the world. smoking … marijuana. And it is this precise detail that the interpreter took very seriously. As stated by the director himself during one of the test screening for the film, Jennifer Lawrence explicitly asked to being able to smoke a joint to be able to better enter his character.

So Jennifer asked me if she could improvise on set. Well that’s what I love to do with my actors! But I didn’t want him to smoke a joint, really. I turned to my lead screenwriter because I had an idea. But Jen disagreed. So I let her, and her improvisation was far better.

The actress – currently pregnant – later confirmed that she was not yet pregnant at the time of filming. They then joined the conversation Meryl Streep – with whom the actress shared the scene where she was high – and Leonardo DiCaprio. Don’t look up has been positively received by critics and is already among the undisputed frontrunners of this edition of Oscar. Recall that Adam McKay has already won a statuette for the best non-original screenplay de The big bet and has also obtained numerous nominations with the next film, Vice – The man in the shadows. Who knows if Jennifer Lawrence, with his bizarre approach to the role, he will manage to take home the fifth Oscar nomination. For the moment the appointment is December 24 on Netflix.

Read also Don’t Look Up: the new clip from the Netflix movie is hilarious and irreverent