Don’t Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence and the difficulty on set with Jonah Hill

Jennifer Lawrence has recently returned to the red carpet, enchanting with her glitter-encrusted dress and a well-pronounced roundness of mother to be. And his first public appearance after years of absence took place on the occasion of the premiere of Don’t Look Up, a new satirical film that first arrived at the cinema and then streamed on Netflix starring the actress of Hunger Games. To distinguish this film is a stellar cast, composed among many by Leonardo Dicaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande And Thimothée Chalamet. Putting so many well-known faces together in Hollywood can’t have been easy. And Jennifer Lawrence, in a recent interview, explained that she had difficulties especially with one person on set.

Jennifer Lawrence talks about Jonah Hill on the set of Don’t Look Up

The PhD student in astronomy Kate Diabasky he discovers a comet that will take his name. That comet is a risk to planet Earth and, together with Dr. Randall Mindy, they share their discovery first with NASA and later with the staff of the President of the United States of America. Between Kate and the chief of staff Jason Orlean there is no good blood. He is also the son of the President of the United States and deals with the comet question very superficially.

And it seems that the disturbance palpable on the small screen is not so imaginary. Jennifer Lawrence explained that she had great difficulty working with Jonah Hill, the interpreter of Jason Orlean in Don’t Look Up. But, unlike their characters, the actress of Hunger Games explained that his biggest challenge was maintaining some sort of seriousness on set. In an interview with Vanity Fair, he pointed out: “It was really, really hard to shoot with Jonah Hill and not ruin one shot after another by laughing out loud“. He simply called it a “master of comedy“, Underlining all his deep admiration.

Jonah Hill and the miscommunication with Meryl Streep

Apparently on the set Jonah Hill also had some sort of communication problem with Meryl Streep. Because they play mother and son in the story, the two have had several scenes together.

And, for that honor, Jonah explained to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: “Meryl Streep is really fantastic. Best actress ever. In fact, on the occasion of the press tour, I kept saying: «Working with Meryl is fantastic, she is a GOAT» ”. The mistake, in this case, is the pronunciation, since in English goat it means goat but it is also the acronym of “Greatest of All Time“, Often used against an important character. However, Meryl Streep was unaware of the meaning of the word and was convinced, for weeks, that Jonah Hill genuinely thought her a goat. Solanto Jennifer Lawrence solved the mystery by explaining the meaning of the acronym to Meryl Streep.

