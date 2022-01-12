Don’t Look Up: Jennifer Lawrence from the beginnings to the Netflix movie in an official video

In Adam McKay’s Netflix film Don’t Look Up Jennifer Lawrence is almost unrecognizable: an official video traces her career and her transformations.

In the course of her multifaceted career, Jennifer Lawrence has been able to transform herself over and over again, sometimes making herself literally unrecognizable, as evidenced by the new official Netflix video that traces her career, from her beginnings in TV crime films to the Oscar for The positive side and the successes with the sagas of Hunger Games And X-Men, until you get right to Don’t Look Up.

In the rich cast of Adam McKay’s film we find Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, but also Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.

This is the official synopsis:

Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?

