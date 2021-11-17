Don’t Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence: “I swallowed my piercing several times and spat it out in front of DiCaprio”

A Jennifer Lawrence radiant and pregnant, she was the protagonist of a video interview with Vanity Fair in which she reviewed, frame by frame, the brand new trailer of Don’t Look Up, out on Netflix on December 24th.

In the film, the Oscar-winning actress plays Kate Dibiasky, an astrophysics graduate student who finds herself embroiled in a dangerous scientific discovery alongside Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio). Just about her partner, Lawrence told a funny (and embarrassing) anecdote that happened several times on the set. On the other hand, is she or is she not the queen of blunders? This time no slips on the steps of the Oscars or good nights with Uber: the triggering cause was the uncomfortable nose piercing worn by his character.

“Of the various nose piercings, one hooked onto the nostril, the other was a magnet. It happened so many times to accidentally inhale and swallow them … I had to spit them in front of Leonardo DiCaprio “

In addition to Jennifer Lawrence and DiCaprio, the film features a cast of all stars, including Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Ariana Grande. In a press release, Lawrence talked about the astronomical research she did prior to filming on Don’t Look Up: “I talked to a brilliant astronomer, Amy Mainzer, to understand how those who study this science view the world and this helped shape the personality of my character..

