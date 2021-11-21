Don’t Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence: “I was stoned on set”

You know, the actors make the most extreme gestures to get into the parts they have to play. Those who lose or gain weight like Christian Bale and those who smoke weed. In the latter category it belongs Jennifer Lawrence who revealed she was pretty high on the set of Don’t Look Up, new film by Adam McKay which sees her as the protagonist (here the trailer).

The actress plays a PhD student in astronomy who calms her nerves with cannabis after discovering a comet hurtling towards the Earth ready to kill everyone.

It was McKay who first referred to this commitment to the role during a post-screening Q&A in Los Angeles on Thursday night where they were also in attendance. Leonardo Dicaprio And Meryl Streep.

I know what you’re going to say, and I wasn’t pregnant at the time, said Lawrence, who announced in September that she was expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.

McKay explained the star’s Hunger Games asked for permission to get high before shooting a scene with Streep in which she had no prescribed dialogue lines.

Because my character was getting high in the movie – Lawrence said.

So Jen asked me, “Will you let me improvise?” – continued the director. Well that’s what I love to do with my actors! But no! You can’t smoke a joint! Then I turned to my assistant because I had an idea for a monologue for her. But Jen disagreed. So I let her!

I was a real target – Lawrence replied. Everyone made fun of me because I was high!

So we just have to wait for the arrival of Don’t Look Up in theaters and on Netflix to see Jennifer Larwence’s amazing performance. It can’t be said that he doesn’t really take his parts seriously.