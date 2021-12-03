Don’t Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence: “On set I was afraid of annoying Meryl Streep”

Jennifer Lawrence has admitted that she is seriously worried about annoying her Don’t Look Up co-star Meryl Streep.

The main concern of Jennifer Lawrence on the set of Don’t Look Up was that of don’t bother colleague Meryl Streep, by which she felt particularly intimidated.

Don’t Look Up: A close-up of Jennifer Lawrence

In a recent interview reported by Movieweb, Jennifer Lawrence admitted that she felt petrified at the idea of ​​being able to annoy Meryl Streep, whom she considers a sacred monster, on the set of the Netflix movie. Rather than risk saying something embarrassing, Lawrence struggled to remain silent for as long as possible and not speak unless asked:

“My biggest concern was not to bother Meryl Streep. This was my worst nightmare. So, I decided that I would only speak if asked and that I would be the least annoying person in the room.”.

Jennifer Lawrence: “I wasn’t good enough in Passengers and other films”

Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay confirms the story and adds:

“Jennifer Lawrence had just said, ‘I’ll shut up. I won’t speak.’ Meryl Streep appears and Jen comes to me like a 12-year-old to ask me, ‘What should I say? What should I do?’ “

Don’t Look Up tells the story of two astronomy experts who must embark on a media tour to warn humanity that an asteroid is about to arrive that will destroy the Earth. Meryl Streep plays the President of the United States who has little interest in facts and science. Also in the cast are Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Ron Perlman.

Don’t Look Up lands on Netflix on December 24th.