Don’t Look Up: Jennifer Lawrence on why it was difficult working with Jonah Hill

Jennifer Lawrence he admitted that it was really difficult to work with Jonah Hill in their new movie, Don’t Look Up. The reason is really predictable: the 38-year-old actor made her laugh all the time.

Talking with Vanity Fair of the most talked about film of the moment, JLaw revealed that “It was really, really hard to shoot with Jonah, and not ruin one take after another, laughing“.

The cast also had to dedicate “a whole day just to improve the insults against me. It was great … Jonah and Meryl [Streep] they were the only ones who could do that kind of improvisationAnd”.

“I mean, he’s a master of comedy“added Jennifer.

If you are obsessed with Don’t Look Up like practically the whole world, then you don’t want to miss two other incredible rumors that the actress shared about the film and that will surely make you look at it with different eyes.

The first is that they had to add a tooth to it with computer graphics, because he broke it during filming and because of the anti-COVID rules he couldn’t go to the dentist.

The second is that the “most irritating day of his life“spent it on the set of the film with his co-stars Leonardo Dicaprio And Timothée Chalamet.

ph. getty images