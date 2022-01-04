News

Don’t Look Up: Jennifer Lawrence on why it was difficult working with Jonah Hill

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read



3 January 2022




Jennifer Lawrence he admitted that it was really difficult to work with Jonah Hill in their new movie, Don’t Look Up. The reason is really predictable: the 38-year-old actor made her laugh all the time.

Talking with Vanity Fair of the most talked about film of the moment, JLaw revealed that “It was really, really hard to shoot with Jonah, and not ruin one take after another, laughing“.

The cast also had to dedicate “a whole day just to improve the insults against me. It was great … Jonah and Meryl [Streep] they were the only ones who could do that kind of improvisationAnd”.

I mean, he’s a master of comedy“added Jennifer.

If you are obsessed with Don’t Look Up like practically the whole world, then you don’t want to miss two other incredible rumors that the actress shared about the film and that will surely make you look at it with different eyes.

The first is that they had to add a tooth to it with computer graphics, because he broke it during filming and because of the anti-COVID rules he couldn’t go to the dentist.

The second is that the “most irritating day of his life“spent it on the set of the film with his co-stars Leonardo Dicaprio And Timothée Chalamet.

ph. getty images

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Deep Water: the film with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas will be distributed in streaming

3 weeks ago

Jude Law, Marion Cotillard and Josh O’Connor in the cast of Lee, starring Kate Winslet

October 21, 2021

Reese Witherspoon biography and film of an Oscar-winning actress

October 3, 2021

Locked Down, the trailer for the film with Anne Hathaway is out

October 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button