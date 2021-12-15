Don’t Look Up: Jennifer Lawrence reveals why they added a tooth to her with computer graphics in the film

You plan to go to the cinema to see Don’t Look Up? Then look carefully at the smile of Jennifer Lawrence because one of his teeth was added with computer graphics!

Definitely the director Adam McKay he’d rather you not focus on that detail, but the story is so absurd that we’re pretty sure you’ll spend the entire movie trying to figure out which of the Oscar-winning actress’s teeth is just a special effect.

In an interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, JLaw has in fact revealed that the special effects department had to work overtime to add a tooth for much of the film. All the fault of a lollipop and Covid security protocols.

“I lost a tooth in the beginning. Eating a lollipop, it was really stupid. It was a dental veneer. But if someone doesn’t know what’s underneath, it’s much worse, it’s like a pointed fang. So I lost it and I couldn’t go to the dentist because of Covid and they had to redo my tooth in CGI […] We didn’t even discuss it, I said ‘No problem, I’ll go on like this, don’t worry’. Nobody offered to do anything … […] Thank you Sir, for Netflix’s post-production money. “

Don’t Look Up has been released in the cinema these days and has already conquered four Golden Globe nominations. Of which two won by the two protagonists: JLaw as best actress and Leonardo DiCaprio as best actor.

DiCaprio and JLaw play two astronomers struggling with a dramatic discovery: a giant comet is about to crash into the Earth, with disastrous consequences. The problem? Inexplicably, nobody cares.

Also in the cast Meryl Streep (president Janie Orlean), Cate Blanchett (Brie Evantee), Rob Morgan (Dr. Clayton “Teddy” Oglethorpe), Jonah Hill (Jason Orlean), Mark Rylance (Peter Isherwell), Tyler Perry (Jack Bremmer), Timothée Chalamet (Quentin), Ron Perlman (Colonel Ben Drask), Ariana Grande (Riley Bina), Scott Mescudi (DJ Chello) e Gina Gershon (Kathy Logolos). With them also Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Paul Guilfoyle and Tomer Sisley.

