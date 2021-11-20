Don’t Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence stoned on set: “Everyone was making fun of me!”

Jennifer Lawrence said she took her character in Don’t Look Up so seriously that she got stoned on the film’s set; for this reason she was made fun of by everyone!

Jennifer Lawrence approached her character in Don’t Look Up with extreme seriousness, to the point of having found herself stoned for script needs. In the cosmic comedy directed by Adam McKay and distributed on Netflix, the actress plays a low-level astronomer who chooses to smoke marijuana to face the impending end of the world.

In the course of a Q&A during one of the Don’t Look Up test screenings, Jennifer Lawrence replied to Adam McKay, who had joked about the total coincidence between the actress and the character played in her film. The Academy Award winner for The Positive Side replied: “I know what you’re going to say! I wasn’t even pregnant at the time!”.

As reported by IndieWire, during the making of the film, Jennifer Lawrence asked to be allowed to smoke a joint only to be able to deepen her identification with the character. Adam McKay said: “So Jen asked me, ‘Will you let me improvise a little?’. Well, that’s what I love to do with my actors! But, no! You can’t smoke a joint! Then I turned to my script supervisor because I had an idea. But Jen disagreed. So I let her go to her improvisation! “.

Finally, Jennifer Lawrence said: “Everyone was making fun of me on the movie set just because I was high!”. Don’t Look Up will be released on Netflix on December 24th.