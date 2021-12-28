Don’t Look Up: Jennifer Lawrence ‘Stoned’ Scene Revealed

Don’t Look Up contains a scene in which Jennifer Lawrence was struggling with the effects of narcotic substances.

The actress had already talked about that episode which had aroused great hilarity among the members of the cast and crew.

In the film directed by Adam McKay that arrived on Netflix a few days ago, Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence plays Kate, an astronomy expert who is also shown smoking marijuana and does not hesitate to “get high” in a couple of moments in the story.

The actress has decided to take a very realistic approach to interpret some sequences: in the film, after having had confirmation of an impending apocalypse, Kate is shown smoking weed during a trip to Washington and, later, in her hotel room.

Jennifer Lawrence, however, has decided to be really under the influence of drugs during the filming of the scene in which Kate and Doctor Mindy finally manage to talk to President Orlean about their discovery. McKay only gave the actress permission to smoke weed because she didn’t have many lines and Jennifer explained her choice by stating: “I did it because my character was getting high in the movie“.

However, the situation led to numerous jokes from her colleagues who teased her about the situation. Adam McKay, on the other hand, spared the actress further problems during the takes of the scene that also involved Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill. The filmmaker said: “I kept turning to my script supervisor, Cate Hardman, saying ‘I want to tell her’ Hey Jen, I think I have the idea of ​​a monologue for you ‘. And then I would look at Jen and think ‘I can’t do this. It would be too treacherous. ‘ So I left her alone“.