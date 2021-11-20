Don’t Look Up: Lawrence on Ariana Grande | Cinema

It will arrive on Netflix in December, expected of Adam McKay with a stellar cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill.

The well-known and beloved singer also makes a cameo in the film Ariana Grande, who also wrote the lead song “Just Look Up” alongside Taura Stinson and Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi).

The film was recently presented in Los Angeles with part of the cast. At that juncture Jennifer Lawrence expressed her thoughts for the singer:

Can’t make bad music. I reflected on my behavior towards her. I felt like the winner of a radio contest. I was so nervous and excited that at one point I walked into her hotel room and sat down. I’ve been thinking about it a lot lately. There were all these hair and makeup trunks and I was like “Do you live here?”

MacKay ironically replied: “She didn’t like you.”

The official synopsis:

Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?

An apocalyptic and satirical comedy that includes actors of the caliber of Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande and Scott Mescudi. In addition, of course, to the two protagonists: Doctor Rangall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Doctor Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence).

