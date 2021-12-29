Don’t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence comment on the bitterest ending ever

Who got to see on Netflix Don’t Look Up, the wonderful Adam McKay film with a more stellar cast than that of Ocean’s Eleven, will not have been able to fail to notice not only a disturbing similarity between the deniers of the comet about to crash on Earth and the deniers of Covid, but also one of the most moving and controversial endings that the platform has offered in recent times. If you haven’t seen the film yet, we recommend that you stop reading here. If, on the other hand, like us, you’ve had a shiver down your spine in the last ten minutes, it’s time to find out what the protagonists of that sequence think.

In the movie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence they play two scientists who, first, discover the existence of a comet that will crash to Earth in less than six months. Despite their efforts to push the government to intervene and the resistance of a good section of the population who believe it is just a joke, Don’t Look Up ends in a bitter way: with the comet destroying the planet and a spacecraft of the super-rich who, as humanity goes extinct, make their way to a new livable habitat for the species. In an interview with Los Angeles Times, DiCaprio admitted: “The end of this film is very dark: if we hadn’t had that change of tone, I don’t think we would have been as excited as we were,” said the actor, who defined the ending of Don’t Look Up a true “Slap in the face”.

Jennifer Lawrence, for her part, reflected on the allegory of climate change by Don’t Like Up: “I’m sure I can say on behalf of almost everyone that it is extremely frustrating to be a citizen who believes in climate change and is scared. It makes you feel helpless, ”said Lawrence, who he described Don’t Look Up not just a fun project, but a tremendously urgent one. The finale of the film, which sees Dr. Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky spend their last hours sitting at the table with their friends and loved ones, is the piece that made DiCaprio fall in love with the script: “I loved the ending because I felt that, in that situation, I would react exactly like this: I would love to be with the people I love and ignore the upcoming Armageddon. That scene really won me over ». And we couldn’t agree more.