Don’t Look Up, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the Netflix comedy trailer

A very rich cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence is at the helm of Don’t Look Up, a “catastrophic” comedy by Netflix and directed by Oscar winner Adam McKay.

Let’s enjoy the first one together teaser trailer from Don’t Look Up, the comedy Netflix interpreted by Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence, directed by the Oscar winner Adam McKay (The big bet, Vice). The plot? Suppose the end of the world comes and no one believes it. Finding themselves in this paradoxical situation are scientists Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) and Randall Mindy (DiCaprio), who discover the imminent impact of a comet on planet Earth, with catastrophic effects. They try to warn the government of the United States and the whole world, but nowadays, even with all the means at their disposal, is it really that simple? Perhaps not only the comet is catastrophic …. DiCaprio called the film “an incredibly current message about society, the way we communicate, the priorities we have, the climate crisis, all in an absurdly funny yet important film. . “

Don’t Look Up will arrive in theaters in December only in selected cinemas, and then land on Netflix on Christmas Eve. The rest of the large cast includes Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande And Himesh Patel, among others.

Don’t Look Up: Official Italian Film Teaser Trailer – HD