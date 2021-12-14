Don’t Look Up, Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t want Meryl Streep’s nude

Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay said Leonardo DiCaprio was very protective of Meryl Streep for a partial nude scene in the Netflix satirical film – but there was no problem.

In the satirical film Don’t Look Up, currently in the dining room and at Christmas in streaming on Netflix, Leonardo Dicaprio acts together with Meryl Streep, an actress she owes a lot to, having co-performed in 1996 with Marvin’s room, one of the first major films in the actor’s career. Director Adam McKay revealed in an interview with ET Canada that Leo was quite concerned about a scene involving Meryl Streep’s character in Don’t Look Up.

Don’t Look Up, the nude scene of “Meryl Streep” not liked by Leonardo DiCaprio

In a sequence of Don’t Look Up United States President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) shows a tattoo on the lower back. His character, full of himself and very little interested in public affairs, is one of those that the two protagonists of the film (DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) encounter on their way, in a seemingly vain attempt to warn humanity of aimpending catastrophe. Director Adam McKay said that using the body of a sacred monster like Meryl Streep in that way disturbed DiCaprio, who is very fond of her. In fact, there was nothing to worry about …

We used one stand-in. But do you know who really had a problem with that scene? Leo. Leo sees Meryl as one sovereign of cinema, […] a special figure in the history of cinematography. He didn’t like the idea of ​​seeing her with a tattoo on her lower back, walking naked for a second. He said to me like, “Do you really have to show it?” And I: “Look, it’s President Orlean, it’s not Meryl Streep.” But she didn’t blink. He hasn’t even touched on the subject!

It would seem obvious that Meryl didn’t touch the subject, because she wasn’t the one who physically shot that take, but in reality she could have done it anyway: without this background, the audience might think that she is the one who appears naked for a short time in that sequence, and other actresses would have discussed it. In any case, the idea didn’t shake Meryl in the slightest.